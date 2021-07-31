World No. 58 Cordon beats dark horse Heo in badminton men's singles quarters at Tokyo games

Xinhua) 15:33, July 31, 2021

Guatemala's world No. 58 Kevin Cordon beat South Korea's Heo Kwang-hee 2-1 in a clash between dark horses in badminton men's singles quarterfinals here on Saturday.

Heo, who stunned host Japan's world No.1 Kento Momota in straight games in the group stage, saw his dream run in Tokyo came to an end after being overwhelmed by Cordon 21-13, 21-18.

Four-time Olympian Cordon, who did not make it out of his group at Rio 2016, said that he was just playing like a kid and having fun after the unexpected win.

"Can you believe that I'm in the semifinal right now? It is amazing!" he said.

"For us it is very, very difficult do play with all these kind of players, players that you watch only on TV or on the Internet," he added.

Asked what his strategy on the court was, Cordon gave a simple answer: his smashes.

"I don't know if you say my arm is slim and not big, but I have this good gift. I just take the chance to play and finish the rallies with my smash," he explained.

Looking into the semifinal, the 34-year-old said he was not thinking about the medal, otherwise "you get so much pressure."

"I will enjoy this moment. This is a special (moment) that never happened in my life," he said.

Cordon will play against Denmark's second seed Viktor Axelsen in the semifinal, who beat China's 11th seed Shi Yuqi in straight games 21-13, 21-13.

"I was really focused on every single rally," Axelsen said after the match. "It would be a really tough match for me. But I played well, controlled everything well. And I'm really satisfied about my game today."

The world no.2 also expressed his respect for Shi, saying the Chinese shuttler is "an absolute world-class player if you let him play his game."

Speaking of his semifinal opponent Cordon, Axelsen said it was amazing what Cordon has done here so far.

"An awesome guy, an awesome story. But I'm going to do my best to end the story tomorrow. It's going to be really fun," he said.

"Nobody would have guessed it," the Rio bronze medalist continued. "But it is still Olympics, everything can happen. That means I have to be focused for tomorrow."

