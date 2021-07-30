DPP authority's collusion with external forces only brings disgrace: spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:05, July 30, 2021

BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's collusion with Japanese and U.S. legislators to seek "Taiwan independence" will be proven futile and will only bring disgrace, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Thursday.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when responding to a question on the so-called "strategic dialogue" between DPP authority and Japanese and U.S. legislators.

Zhu urged relevant countries to abide by the one-China principle and avoid sending any wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" forces.

