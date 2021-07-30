Home>>
DPP authority's collusion with external forces only brings disgrace: spokesperson
(Xinhua) 10:05, July 30, 2021
BEIJING, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's collusion with Japanese and U.S. legislators to seek "Taiwan independence" will be proven futile and will only bring disgrace, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Thursday.
Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when responding to a question on the so-called "strategic dialogue" between DPP authority and Japanese and U.S. legislators.
Zhu urged relevant countries to abide by the one-China principle and avoid sending any wrong signal to "Taiwan independence" forces.
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Any form of U.S. military contact with China's Taiwan opposed
- Mainland vows to keep eye on, punish elements seeking "Taiwan independence"
- Separatist forces advocating "Taiwan independence" doomed to fail: spokesperson
- DPP's "Taiwan independence" attempts doomed to fail: spokesperson
- DPP's sport-related tricks to seek "Taiwan independence" are futile: mainland spokesperson
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.