Mainland vows to keep eye on, punish elements seeking "Taiwan independence"

Xinhua) 10:21, July 29, 2021

Photo taken on July 21, 2019 from Xiangshan Mountain shows the Taipei 101 skyscraper in Taipei, southeast China's Taiwan. (Xinhua/Zhu Xiang)

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said the mainland will keep an eye on the moves of those elements seeking "Taiwan independence" on the island and punish them in accordance with the law.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, warned the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority in Taiwan and "Taiwan independence" separatist forces not to misjudge the situation and act willfully on the path for "Taiwan independence," which leads to nowhere.

"Our country must be reunified, and will surely be reunified," Zhu said, vowing that any provocation from "Taiwan independence" forces will be defeated.

Zhu made the statement when asked to comment on recent remarks advocating "Taiwan independence" from the head of the island's legislative body.

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)