Separatist forces advocating "Taiwan independence" doomed to fail: spokesperson

Xinhua) 16:50, July 28, 2021

BEIJING, July 28 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday said that the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority and separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence" are doomed to fail if they dare to provoke.

Zhu Fenglian, spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to a question on DPP's comment on U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman's visit to China.

Zhu urged the United States to uphold the one-China principle with concrete actions.

There is only one China in the world and Taiwan is part of China, which is an undeniable fact that can never be changed by any force or individual, said Zhu.

No one should underestimate the resolve, the will, and the ability of the Chinese people to defend the national sovereignty and territorial integrity, Zhu said.

