Booklet on China's improved birth policies published
(Xinhua) 10:23, July 28, 2021
Children take part in a racing game at a kindergarten in Neiqiu County of Xingtai, north China's Hebei Province, June 10, 2021. (Xinhua/Liu Jidong)
BEIJING, July 27 (Xinhua) -- A booklet of China's decision on improving birth policies to promote long-term and balanced population development has been published.
The decision, dated June 26, 2021, was adopted by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.
The book, published by the People's Publishing House, has started to hit Xinhua Bookstore shelves across the country.
