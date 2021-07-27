DPP's "Taiwan independence" attempts doomed to fail: spokesperson

Xinhua) 11:00, July 27, 2021

BEIJING, July 26 (Xinhua) -- All attempts by Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority to seek "Taiwan independence" are futile and doomed to fail, a Chinese mainland spokesperson said Monday.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks when responding to a query concerning the DPP authority's recent remarks hyping up the "representative office" in Lithuania as a "diplomatic breakthrough."

The DPP has been attempting to seek "Taiwan independence" through cheating and infiltrating, Zhu said.

Reiterating China's resolute opposition against countries having diplomatic relations with China to develop any form of official exchanges with the Taiwan region, Zhu urged relevant countries to abide by the one-China principle and properly handle Taiwan-related issues.

