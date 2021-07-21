China to continue protecting legitimate rights, interests of one-child families

Xinhua) 12:44, July 21, 2021

Children take part in outdoor activity with the guidance of teacher at Beijing Primary School in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2021. (Xinhua/Peng Ziyang)

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- China will continue to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of families with only one child, according to a decision released on Tuesday.

The country will continue to implement its current reward and assistance system and preferential policies for families with only one child and rural families with only two daughters, born before the two-child policy, said the decision on improving birth policies to promote long-term and balanced population development, adopted by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.

Efforts will also be made to explore setting up a leave system for children from one-child families to care for their parents, said the decision.

