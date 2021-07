As of June 30, Pu'er City has over-fulfilled the task indicators issued by the Provincial Emergency Headquarter for the Prevention and Control of Covid-19 Epidemic, the whole city has inoculated 2,328,600 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, 1,208,600 people completed the first dose of vaccination, 1,141,800 people completed the whole vaccination task, the four border counties have completed vaccination task for people over 18 years old who should be inoculated.