African youths on China poverty-relief tour

July 19, TAIYUAN

TAIYUAN, July 19 (Xinhua) -- When she saw the new buildings to which previously poverty-stricken rural residents had been relocated, Justina Obaoye-Ajala from Nigeria was impressed.

"I saw that cave house where they were living before. But now they are living in good buildings with good facilities," said Obaoye-Ajala.

Youth representatives from 13 African countries visited Xingxian County, a once deeply impoverished county located in north China's Shanxi Province, from July 13 to 17 to learn about the experience of China's poverty-alleviation efforts. The group consisted of students, lawyers, doctors, journalists and entrepreneurs, and was organized by the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

Over the last eight years, China's final 98.99 million impoverished rural residents living below the current poverty line declared poverty-free. The country then met the poverty eradication target set out in the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development a decade ahead of schedule.

During the trip, the African representatives visited multiple sites, including a previously poor village, industrial bases and relocation sites for the poor.

In Shahao Village, which was once trapped in poverty due to poor natural conditions and inconvenient transportation, the young Africans witnessed the new lives of villagers after escaping poverty.

"I was amazed that they had no shortage of basic necessities such as electricity and running water," said Sumayyah Hosany, a doctor from Mauritius who is working at the Panhealth Medical Center in the city of Wenzhou, in east China's Zhejiang Province.

Today, the village's roads are connected to every household, with 76 new-energy streetlights installed, according to Meng Qingke, the village's Party secretary.

Meanwhile, the village focused on the development of small industry based on grain crops, while the local paper-cutting craft -- a form of intangible cultural heritage -- has also been passed on and developed over the past few years, Meng said.

Also on the trip was Joseph Olivier Mendo'o from Cameroon, who is currently working on his Ph.D. at Peking University. He said he learned that the Chinese government has explored many ways to reduce poverty and stimulate the internal motivation of the people to lift themselves out of poverty. The officials and villagers really trust each other, he said.

The trip in Xingxian County gave the group a deeper understanding of China's poverty relief industries.

The representatives visited the processing enterprises of featured agricultural products to learn how poverty alleviation is closely linked to industry, as well as the role played by e-commerce in poverty relief and rural vitalization these days.

Sumayyah Hosany and two of her fellow Africans took part in a livestreaming session featuring locally produced goods to promote the agricultural products of Xingxian County.

She said she thinks the county has shown them what is important and how e-commerce platforms can be used. "And I think now they are catching up, and they are using its advantage now," she said.

Last year, online retail sales in rural areas jumped to 1.79 trillion yuan (about 276.64 billion U.S. dollars) from 180 billion yuan in 2014, providing a vital driving force in lifting the farmers out of poverty.

With 3,224 people now in residence, the Liuyegou relocation site not only provides the poor with new homes, but also infrastructure such as tap water, electricity, heating, gas and internet. There are also health and sports facilities, while job opportunities are provided by a purpose-built workshop.

"I hope every country in the world, even the Western countries and African countries, can emulate this," said Obaoye-Ajala.

China fully completed its poverty-alleviation relocation programs by the end of 2020, with all 9.6 million people involved having moved into new homes and shaken off poverty.

