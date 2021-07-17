Xi calls for open, fair, non-discriminatory digital business environment

Aerial photo taken on June 3, 2021 shows cross-border e-commerce packages being transported to Kazakhstan from Horgos, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Gu Yu)

BEIJING, July 16 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Friday called on APEC members to work for a digital business environment that is open, fair and non-discriminatory.

"Win-win cooperation is the only right way forward, while a closed-door policy, exclusion, confrontation and division would only lead to a dead end," Xi said, calling the global digital economy an open and close-knit entity.

Xi made the remarks while addressing the APEC Informal Economic Leaders' Retreat via video link in Beijing.

