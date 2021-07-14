Xinjiang combats extremism to safeguard personal liberty: white paper

Xinhua) 16:11, July 14, 2021

Citizens take a selfie at a night fair held in Turpan, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, July 19, 2019. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region has taken resolute measures to combat extremism and prevent its infringement of civil liberties, said a white paper issued on Wednesday.

The region has also carried out publicity and education campaigns on the rule of law to safeguard the public's right to personal liberty, said the white paper titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang," which was issued by the State Council Information Office.

Citizens, regardless of ethnicity and belief, are free to move, choose their own jobs, and lead the lives they choose as far as the law permits without external interference or constraint in Xinjiang, it said.

