People's right to work protected in Xinjiang: white paper

Xinhua) 15:58, July 14, 2021

Combo photo shows Rushengul Usmann working at a garment factory, which providing over 100 jobs for local villagers, on May 23, 2020 (L) and on May 21, 2020 (R) in Shache County of Kaxgar, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. With new access to opportunities in education and employment, people in Xinjiang are building a new tomorrow for a better life for themselves with the passage of time. (Xinhua/Wang Fei)

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Almost all those with the ability to work have been provided with jobs in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, a white paper said on Wednesday.

The document, titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang," was released by the State Council Information Office.

Xinjiang has made employment the priority among its measures for improving people's wellbeing. It has provided assistance to people with employment difficulties and zero-employment families to ensure that each family has at least one member in work.

From 2014 to 2020, the total employed population in Xinjiang grew from 11.4 million to 13.6 million, according to the white paper.

