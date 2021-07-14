Home>>
Xinjiang had 23.6 mln mobile internet users by 2020: white paper
(Xinhua) 15:39, July 14, 2021
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region had 23.6 million mobile internet users by 2020, according to a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office Wednesday.
In 2020, Xinjiang had 9,318 websites, 8.8 million fixed broadband subscribers, and 23.6 million mobile internet users, according to the white paper titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang."
