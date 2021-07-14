Over 60 pct of Xinjiang's regional legislators from ethnic minority groups: white paper

Xinhua) 15:13, July 14, 2021

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- The right to vote and stand for election is institutionalized in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, where members of ethnic minority groups make up 64.4 percent of its regional legislators, said a white paper issued on Wednesday.

The 13th People's Congress of Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region is formed by 548 deputies, of whom 353 are of ethnic minority origins, said the white paper titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang," which was issued by the State Council Information Office.

