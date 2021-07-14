Home>>
Women's rights and interests effectively protected in Xinjiang: white paper
BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- Women's rights and interests are effectively protected in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, according to a white paper issued by the State Council Information Office Wednesday.
Xinjiang upholds the constitutional principle of equality between men and women and guarantees the right of women to participate in democratic decision-making, management and supervision of governance and social affairs, according to the white paper titled "Respecting and Protecting the Rights of All Ethnic Groups in Xinjiang."
