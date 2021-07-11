Central bank cuts reserve ratio by 50 basic points, to accelerate economic expansion

Global Times) 11:27, July 11, 2021

File photo:Xinhua

China's central bank on Friday makes a decision to cut the required reserve ratio (RRR) of commercial lenders by 0.5 percentage points, a move that will release a long-term capital of about 1 trillion yuan ($154 billion) into the monetary market.

It is the first RRR cut rolled out by the People's Bank of China (PBC) in more than 15 months. The move will optimize the capital structure of financial institutions, enhancing their capacity to provide financial services, and better supporting the real economy in the second half of the year, experts said.

The bulk commodity prices have seen a considerable hike since the beginning of 2021, and small and micro Chinese enterprises have encountered surging production costs and other operational difficulties.

According to the PBC, the RRR cut will reduce the capital cost of financial institutions by 13 billion yuan each year, which will translate and help reduce the comprehensive financing cost of the society through transmission from financial institutions.

However, the new move doesn't mean a reversal of direction in China's macro monetary policy, and it won't have a direct impact on equities and housing trading, industry experts noted.

To control urban housing prices from further growing, the country's monetary policy will likely remain tight, and may become even tighter in the future in a bid to avoid capital flowing into the housing market, Tang Jianwei, an economist at the Bank of Communications, told the Global Times on Saturday.

With strict regulatory policies in place on mortgage loans, the increasing liquidity won't have much impact on the housing prices, said Ming Ming, chief macro economist at CITIC Securities.

Meanwhile, stock and bond markets may benefit indirectly from the RRR cut, given a more abundant liquidity. The essential influencer over the stock market remains to be companies' business performance, and a lower RRR will reduce the cost of debt in the banking systems which will be directed to transferring the saved-up cost to the real economy, Tang said.

Although the RRR cut will inject more liquidity to the market, it won't have much impact on consumer prices either, since the inflation risk was mainly brought about by the price surge of bulk commodities as well as imported inflation, Ming told the Global Times.

During the second half of the year, the inflation level may remain stable with slight declines, Ming forecasted.

The Chinese economy has shown great resilience amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but the recovery path still faces headwinds, such as the continuously spreading Delta variant which may further dampen global economic recovery, and heighten inflation risk, according to Tang.

The RRR cut is a timely measure which will form a favorable financial environment for the recovery of the real economy in the second half of the year, industry experts say.

The central bank stressed that it will maintain its stable and prudent monetary policy, and to support small and medium-sized enterprises, green growth, as well as science and technology innovation.

After an 18.3 percent GDP growth rate in the first quarter, the growth pace will likely go down to 8 percent for the second quarter. For the whole year, China is to realize the growth target of higher than 6 percent, experts said.

"The Chinese economy may grow between 8 and 9 percent this year," Tang forecasted, adding the reduction in RRR will fuel further economic growth.

