World No.1 Barty clinches women's singles title at Wimbledon

Xinhua) 10:11, July 11, 2021

LONDON, July 10 (Xinhua) -- World number one Ashleigh Barty beat Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-3 to clinch the women's singles title at the Wimbledon Championships on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Australian needed only 28 minutes to take the first set in a convincing way, but the 29-year-old Pliskova fought hard to crawl back by winning the tiebreak 7-4 in the following set.

In the deciding set, Barty broke early to keep the match under control, winning her second Grand Slam title of her career.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Bianji)