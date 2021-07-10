China reduces official vehicles by over 850,000

Xinhua) 14:12, July 10, 2021

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- China has significantly reduced its number of official vehicles during the 13th Five-Year Plan period (2016-2020), according to the National Government Offices Administration.

Statistics from the administration show that during the period, 29 provinces have, in combination, cut the number of official vehicles by 858,400, thus completing the country's goal of reforming the official vehicle system.

In the same period, 140 central government departments and state organs have reduced the number of official vehicles by 3,868.

Regulating the use of official vehicles is among China's many efforts to improve the conduct of government officials. In December 2017, China issued a revised regulation on official vehicle use.

