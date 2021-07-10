Senior official stresses study of Xi's CPC centenary speech

Xinhua) 13:54, July 10, 2021

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee and also head of the leading group for the Party history learning and education campaign, attends a meeting of the leading group in Beijing, capital of China, July 9, 2021. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- A senior Communist Party of China (CPC) official on Friday urged efforts to guide Party members to thoroughly study an important speech by Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, at the ceremony marking the Party's centenary on July 1.

Huang Kunming, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the Publicity Department of the CPC Central Committee, made the remarks at a meeting of the leading group for the Party history learning and education campaign.

Huang, also head of the leading group, called on Party members to gain a profound understanding of the spirit of Xi's speech and precisely grasp the requirements in practice.

He also urged efforts to integrate Xi's CPC-centenary speech into every aspect of Party history education and combine studying Xi's speech with implementing the key tasks of the 14th Five-Year Plan and promoting high-quality development. Enditem

