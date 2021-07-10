Critically endangered ducks spotted in China

People's Daily Online) 11:22, July 10, 2021

The Baer’s pochard, a species of duck listed as "critically endangered" by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, has been recently spotted in several parts of China, indicating an improvement in the country’s ecological environment.

Photo shows two Baer’s pochard. (Photo courtesy of the official Weibo account of a media center of Jingzhou Media Group)

The species comes under the strictest level-one protection, and was spotted in Shangjin Lake of Shishou, a county-level city under Jingzhou in central China’s Hubei province, a media center of Jingzhou Media Group said on its official Weibo account on July 8. This was the first time that the species has been seen in Shishou.

Experts said the presence of the bird in the lake indicated that the environment in Shishou has improved. The species only survives in areas with excellent ecological systems and is seen as a barometer of a region’s ecological condition.

Photo shows two Baer’s pochard. (Photo courtesy of the official Weibo account of a media center of Jingzhou Media Group)

Photo shows two Baer’s pochard. (Photo courtesy of the official Weibo account of a media center of Jingzhou Media Group)

This year, the species also appeared in northeast China's Heilongjiang province, and southwest China's Yunnan and Sichuan provinces.

Baer’s pochard mainly live in lakes, reservoirs and marshes. They also live with other wild ducks and feed on roots, leaves, stems and seeds of aquatic plants.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)