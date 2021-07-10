China's top legislator to attend Eco Forum Global Annual Conference 2021

Xinhua) 09:17, July 10, 2021

BEIJING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- Li Zhanshu, chairman of the National People's Congress (NPC) Standing Committee, will attend the opening ceremony of the Eco Forum Global Annual Conference 2021, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin announced here on Friday.

The conference will be held in Guiyang, capital city of southwest China's Guizhou Province, from July 12 to 13.

