China to improve weak links in compulsory education

Xinhua) 13:57, July 03, 2021

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- China has rolled out new measures to shore up weak links in its compulsory education, according to an official document.

Efforts need to be made to improve education infrastructure in rural areas, said the guideline released by the Ministry of Education and other departments.

This includes the construction of classrooms, dormitories and dining halls, installing basic amenities such as showers and drinking water, introducing clean energy heating systems, and the renovation of sanitation facilities, according to the guideline.

The infrastructure of boarding schools also needs to be improved, focusing on those catering to students and left-behind children in outlying areas, said the guideline.

The document also highlighted efforts to increase school capacity in urban areas and improve dynamic demographic surveillance of school-age populations to scientifically map out schools.

The guideline also called for the prevention of new oversized classes and encouraged the spread of a nine-year school system, meaning educational integration of elementary and middle schools.

(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)