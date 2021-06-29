China to boost protection of grassroots monuments for revolutionary martyrs

BEIJING, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China has launched a nationwide campaign to manage and protect monuments in tribute to revolutionary martyrs located at or below the county level, according to a newly-released statement.

Jointly issued by China's Ministry of Veterans Affairs and the Supreme People's Procuratorate, the statement underscored the efforts by veterans affairs and procuratorate authorities to conduct a thorough examination of the commemorative facilities for revolutionary martyrs at the county level or below, and improve the protection and management of them to fully unleash their potential in historical education for the public.

Relevant authorities should establish a coordination mechanism to carry out oversight and set up logs to track and rectify issues in protecting and managing those facilities, it said.

To raise the social awareness of protecting martyrs' monuments, the campaign should also be combined with the effort to communicate the Law on the Protection of Heroes and Martyrs and related policies to the public, it added.

