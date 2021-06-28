Beijing's first bus station "sky garden" to be completed within the year

People's Daily Online) 13:50, June 28, 2021

An open-air "sky garden," which is decorated with 32 types of flowers and furnished with a basket court , is expected to be put into operation within this year at the Guogongzhuang bus depot in Beijing.

Photo shows a glimpse of the "sky garden.”(Photo/Beijing Youth Daily)

Covering an area of 12,000 square meters, the stunning garden is situated at the top floor of the four-story bus depot. After the construction of the bus depot is complete, the garden, with breathtaking views, will be open to the public free of charge.

"The plants here are mainly flowering shrubs and ground covers made up of a variety of color clusters. Since a large area of turf is laid, there will be no exposed dust on the surface in the winter," introduced Zhao Xu, the director of the garden construction project.

The Guogongzhuang bus depot and parking building project , located at the southeast corner of the intersection of Guogongzhuang South Street and Fengke Road, Huaxiang, Fengtai District, covers a total land area of 2.46 hectares. It is reported that 353 standard bus stands and 410 car parking spaces will be provided.

This "sky garden" has been constructed with the view in mind to meet residents’ fitness and leisure needs, while making full use of the green space on the roof.

