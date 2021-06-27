China's software sector maintains robust growth in revenue, profit

BEIJING, June 27 (Xinhua) -- China's software and information technology (IT) sector maintained its growth momentum in the first five months of the year, official data shows.

The sector's combined software revenue rose 22.6 percent year on year to 3.39 trillion yuan (about 523.6 billion U.S. dollars) in the January-May period. The growth rate fell 2.4 percentage points from its level in the first four months, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

During the same period, companies in the sector raked in 383.6 billion yuan in total profits, up 18.3 percent year on year, MIIT data shows.

Software exports climbed 10.1 percent year on year to 19.1 billion U.S. dollars in the first five months, generally returning to the 2019 level.

Revenue from industrial software products, a vital driving force supporting China's manufacturing upgrade, surged 23.2 percent year on year during the period, up 0.9 percentage points from the level in the first four months.

Information technology services continued their steady expansion, with January-May revenue from e-commerce platform technology services and integrated circuit design rising 25.8 percent and 21.6 percent, respectively.

