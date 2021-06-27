U.S. average daily COVID-19 vaccination drops by over 50 pct: CDC

Xinhua) 10:19, June 27, 2021

WASHINGTON, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The latest 7-day average number of administered vaccine doses per day decreased by 55.3 percent from the previous week, according to a weekly report of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

As of June 24, the 7-day average number of administered vaccine doses reported to the CDC per day was 0.37 million, according to the report released on Friday.

About 45.8 percent of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and 53.9 percent of the population received at least one shot as of Saturday, CDC data showed.

Roughly 152.2 million people were fully vaccinated. But some states, such as Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Wyoming, had low vaccination rates.

A new CDC study showed adults aged 18 to 24, as well as non-Hispanic Black adults and those with less education, no insurance, and lower household incomes, had the lowest reported vaccination coverage and intent to get vaccinated.

The White House confirmed earlier this week that the country would not hit U.S. President Joe Biden's goal of getting 70 percent of American adults to receive at least one COVID-19 vaccine shot by July 4, the Independence Day.

