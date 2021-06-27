Chinese Red Cross Foundation receives donations of 2.49 bln yuan in 2020

Xinhua) 10:01, June 27, 2021

BEIJING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Red Cross Foundation's revenue in 2020 was 2.49 billion yuan (about 384.6 million U.S. dollars), the foundation's annual report for 2020 said.

The foundation spent 2.37 billion yuan on charity last year, said the report.

The report noted that funds and materials worth 1.98 billion yuan were collected for the prevention and control of COVID-19.

The foundation said it helped 5,801 children with leukemia or congenital heart diseases from impoverished families and provided benefits to more than 5 million patients through emergency treatment of myocardial infarction and chronic disease management.

(Web editor: He Zhuoyan, Bianji)