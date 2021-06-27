Ukraine announces withdrawal of signature on anti-China joint statement

Xinhua) 10:00, June 27, 2021

KIEV, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stressed in a statement Thursday night that the country attaches importance to its strategic partnership with China, and announced on Friday withdrawal of its signature on a joint statement initiated by individual western countries on the human rights situation in China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The Permanent Mission of Ukraine to the United Nations Office in Geneva said on its official website Friday that it has withdrawn its signature on the joint statement on human rights situation in Xinjiang at the 47th session of the UN Human Rights Council on June 22.

The foreign ministry issued the statement on its website, stressing that Ukraine attaches importance to its strategic partnership with China.

It reiterated non-interference in China's internal affairs, saying that it stands ready to continue adhering to the principle of mutual respect for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and make efforts to promote the two countries' relations to continue moving forward.

