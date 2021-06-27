Young couple in NW China makes fortune from goji berries

Xinhua) 09:57, June 27, 2021

YINCHUAN, June 27 (Xinhua) -- Under the scorching sun, Pan Hongwei loosened the dry soil around the goji berry trees and watered the plants. Her stylish sun-protective clothing made her conspicuous among other female farmers wearing pink hoods.

These days, 34-year-old Pan and her husband Xue Hongwei have been busy cultivating goji berries in Shuangjingzi Village of Zhongning County in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. Goji berries, also known as wolfberries, are a local specialty famous for their nutritional value.

The young couple has been selling locally-produced goji berries on e-commerce platforms since 2014 and has earned a fortune. Last year, their company's sales topped 5 million yuan (about 774,500 U.S. dollars), a whopping figure in China's less developed areas.

They started to grow their own goji berries early this year on land taken on lease from fellow villagers to produce more quality products and make more profits.

Yet, the road to success has never been easy for the couple.

In 2014, the couple, having both finished university education and tied the knot, were doing high-paying jobs in the capital city of Beijing, where Pan was born and raised. To everyone's surprise, they made a life-changing decision later that year to move to Shuangjingzi, Xue's native village, to start an e-commerce business.

"We were then trying to help my parents and fellow villagers make more money from goji berries, as they were selling the fruits to middlemen at very low prices," recalled Xue, whose family has been engaged in goji berry cultivation in the village for generations.

"We received higher education not to leave our impoverished hometown, but to make it better," he said.

However, their lack of experience in e-commerce led to a slow start.

"The costs involved in advertising, packaging, and transport were too high in the first few years. We were then just struggling to make ends meet," Xue said.

Things, however, started to turn around when the couple found livestreaming as a new lifeline for their e-commerce business in early 2020.

Due to the COVID-19 epidemic, the couple started to livestream and peddle their products on short video platforms last year.

The expedient measure turned out very effective, quickly pushing up their sales. "Livestreaming connects us with consumers directly, helping us cut down on advertising cost," Pan said.

The couple's account on Douyin, a popular Chinese short video platform, has more than 136,000 followers.

These days, the couple usually starts their live-streaming sessions in goji berry fields at around 8 a.m. and wraps up at noon. During the sessions, they livestream villagers working in the fields and passionately introduce the nutritional value of goji berries while holding the red fruits in hand.

"Now I can livestream for two hours, while at first, I didn't even know what to say in front of the camera," Pan said.

Reflecting on the changes embraced over the years, Pan said her life in Shuangjingzi Village has worn out almost all traces of her old urban life -- her fair skin, soft hands, and fastidiousness, to name a few. In return, she has been rewarded with an immense sense of fulfillment.

The couple is now building a goji berry processing factory in the village to create more jobs for the villagers.

"We're glad to have helped make a difference here," Pan said.

