China's Guangzhou cleared of medium-risk areas for COVID-19

Xinhua) 09:47, June 27, 2021

GUANGZHOU, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The southern Chinese city of Guangzhou has been taken off the list of medium-risk areas for COVID-19, with the last such areas downgraded to the low-risk category, local health officials said Saturday.

Since new COVID-19 cases were reported last month, Guangzhou has reported 146 locally-transmitted confirmed cases and seven asymptomatic cases.

The city has reported no new locally-transmitted confirmed case for seven consecutive days since June 19.

