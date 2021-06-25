CPC supports democratic oversight by other political parties, people without party affiliation: white paper

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The Communist Party of China (CPC) supports other political parties and people without party affiliation in conducting democratic oversight, said a white paper on Friday.

The white paper, titled "China's Political Party System: Cooperation and Consultation," was released by the State Council Information Office.

Democratic oversight of the CPC exercised by the non-CPC political parties and people without party affiliation is an important way to leverage the strengths of China's political party system and is an essential requirement in modernizing China's system and capacity for governance, said the white paper.

It noted that the subjects of democratic oversight mainly include the implementation of the Constitution, laws and regulations of the state, the formulation and implementation of major guidelines and policies of the CPC and the government, and the law-based governance of the country by the CPC and the performance of leading officials of the CPC in fulfilling their duties and in exercising power with integrity.

The non-CPC political parties and people without party affiliation offer opinions, criticism and advice when participating in political consultation and conducting field work, taking part in inspection and oversight of the implementation of major policies, decisions and plans of the state, and carrying out targeted oversight over major issues when entrusted by CPC committees, read the document.

Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the CPC Central Committee has been supporting the other political parties in strengthening targeted oversight over major reform measures, implementation of key policies, and the efforts to meet important binding targets in medium- and long-term plans of the state, said the white paper.

Non-CPC political parties made 36,000 interventions in democratic oversight over poverty alleviation, offered 2,400 items of written advice to CPC committees and governments of eight provinces or autonomous regions, and submitted more than 80 reports of various types to the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, making a great contribution to securing victory in the campaign against poverty, it added.

