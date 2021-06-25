Top political advisor stresses strengthening public communication

Xinhua) 09:57, June 25, 2021

Wang Yang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) National Committee, attends a symposium on strengthening public communication of the CPPCC in Beijing, capital of China, June 24, 2021. (Xinhua/Shen Hong)

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China's top political advisor Wang Yang has called for efforts to strengthen public communication of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Wang, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the CPPCC National Committee, made the remarks Thursday when attending a symposium on the topic.

Wang said public communication of the CPPCC should be strengthened to make it more targeted, up-to-date and effective.

The work of the CPPCC should increase cohesion and expand consensus through consultation based on equality, he said.

Wang encouraged the CPPCC members to make self-improvements, popularize the Party's policies, and develop closer ties with the public.

He also emphasized the importance of public communication in an innovative way, and the use of the internet and information technology in public communication.

