China's professional organizing industry ushers in explosive growth

People's Daily Online) 17:27, June 24, 2021

The past few years have witnessed a mushrooming development of China's professional organizing industry, with the number of registered enterprises increasing at an average growth rate of 33 percent.

China is currently home to more than 130 registered enterprises related to professional organizing. Over 30 new enterprises were established in 2020 alone, which means an annual growth rate of 102.7 percent, indicated statistics from Tianyancha, a large data technology service company.

Across the country, more than 10,000 people have received training as professional organizers. From 2019 to 2020, there were more than 2,200 new professional organizers in China, exhibiting a strong growth momentum of development.

Statistics from the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security further disclosed that more than 40 percent of professional organizers earn an annual salary over 100,000 yuan ($15,450), and thanks to the rising market demand, the next two years will see a need of roughly 20,000 relevant practitioners.

"A professional organizer is very different from a housekeeper. An organizer's job is not just to clean up the room and put things in order," explained Zhang Yingjun a post-90s woman who graduated with a bachelor's degree from Chongqing University.

Unwilling to settle in her white-collar job, Zhang attended training programs and became a self-taught professional organizer in 2019. In collaboration with her friends, one year later she set up her own professional organizing company, and they secured their first order worth 32,000 yuan, which was a great delight for them.

To complete a service, an organizer will go through three procedures: early-stage communication, design and door-to-door arrangement, noted Zhang.

"In the early communication process, the professional organizer should learn some basics regarding a customer's housing space layout, living habits, family members and other specific conditions, which they will then use to create a house organizing plan suitable for the family," Zhang said.

From Zhang's perspective, for her customers dominated by the young and middle-aged from middle to high-income families, spending money to pay professionals is a reasonable practice. Thus, the career prospect for professional organizers like her is broad.

