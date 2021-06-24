Home>>
China to issue white paper on its political party system
(Xinhua) 15:28, June 24, 2021
BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office will issue a white paper on the country's political party system at 10 a.m. Friday.
The office will hold a press conference on the document, which is titled "China's Political Party System: Cooperation and Consultation."
