We Are China

China to issue white paper on its political party system

Xinhua) 15:28, June 24, 2021

BEIJING, June 24 (Xinhua) -- China's State Council Information Office will issue a white paper on the country's political party system at 10 a.m. Friday.

The office will hold a press conference on the document, which is titled "China's Political Party System: Cooperation and Consultation."

(Web editor: Shi Xi, Hongyu)