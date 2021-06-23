Languages

Archive

Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Home>>

Foreign envoys hail China's people-centered transport system

(Xinhua) 10:20, June 23, 2021

On June 21, over 120 foreign diplomats and representatives in China meet face-to-face with the Ministry of Transport and get updated about the latest development of China's transportation system.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Hongyu)

Photos

Related Stories