Tsinghua University defends CUBA title

Xinhua) 09:41, June 21, 2021

SUZHOU, China, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Tsinghua University got past arch-rivals Peking University 93-75 to complete their title defense in the Chinese University Basketball Association (CUBA) league here on Sunday.

As the powerhouses in the Chinese university league, the two sides had swept championships in the previous five editions before their latest duel.

Peking University jumped to a 7-0 lead going into the match, but Tsinghua University responded with eight straight points to turn the tables and went up the rest of the way.

Despite the opponents' resistance, Tsinghua University managed a 39-35 advantage at the break before extending the margin to 10 points heading into the final frame with the help of Wang Lanqin.

Peking University turned to 3-pointer attempts in the final quarter while suffering a few turnovers that made their hope of coming back slip away.

Chen Lei, head coach of Tsinghua University, refused to talk about building a "dynasty".

"I just hope our team can stay on a high level and chase their dreams step by step," said Chen, who retired in 2018 before turning to a coaching position.

"The league's overall level is going up, and more quality players are constantly emerging. Hopefully, I can develop more outstanding players for Chinese basketball," he added.

Wang Lanqin, who finished with 16 points, seven rebounds and 11 assists, was named MVP of the tournament.

"My players have done their best, and we will be back next year," commented Peking University head coach Zhang Jian.

Xiamen University finished third after beating Beijing University of Chemical Technology 93-84 on Saturday.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)