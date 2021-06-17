Construction of Jakarta-Bandung HSR overhead catenary system starts
Workers erect the first mast for the construction of overhead catenary cables at Tegal Luar Station of Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway (HSR) in Bandung, Indonesia, June 16, 2021. The first mast for the construction of overhead catenary cables was erected at Tegal Luar Station of Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway (HSR) Wednesday, the railway's operator said. (Xinhua)
JAKARTA, June 16 (Xinhua) -- The first mast for the construction of overhead catenary cables was erected at Tegal Luar Station of Jakarta-Bandung High Speed Railway (HSR) Wednesday, the railway's operator said.
At 10:00 am, workers of China Railway Group Limited Jakarta-Bandung HSR Project erected the first mast, which is numbered 41, with the help of a crane.
The building of HSR catenary system usually starts after the on-the-ground construction of bridges, tunnels, railways and stations were finished.
With a speed of 350 km per hour, the high-speed railway built with the Chinese technology will cut the journey between Jakarta and Bandung, the capital of West Java province, from more than three hours to around 40 minutes.
