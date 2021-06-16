New department to supervise after-school training program

Xinhua) 13:39, June 16, 2021

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Education on Tuesday announced the establishment of a special department for supervising after-school education and training programs.

The new department will take charge of the management of after-school education and training for pre-school kids, as well as primary- and junior-school students.

It will set out the standards for the content and duration of both online and offline training, the qualifications of tutors as well as the charges, and will oversee their implementation jointly with relevant authorities, according to the ministry.

