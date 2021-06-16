China hands over renovated parliament building to Gabonese government

Xinhua) 09:53, June 16, 2021

Chinese ambassador to Gabon Hu Changchun (L) poses for a photo with President of the Gabonese National Assembly Faustin Boukoubi in Libreville, capital of Gabon, June 14, 2021. Chinese ambassador to Gabon Hu Changchun officially handed over the renovated parliament building to the Gabonese government on Monday. (Xinhua)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)