Senior high school entrance examination in Hefei kicks off
(Xinhua) 15:09, June 15, 2021
Examinees walk out of an exam site of the 2021 senior high school entrance examination in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, June 14, 2021. The 2021 senior high school entrance examination in Hefei kicked off on Monday. (Photo by Xie Chen/Xinhua)
