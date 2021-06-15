China's health literacy rate surges in 2020

Xinhua) 13:54, June 15, 2021

BEIJING, June 15 (Xinhua) -- China's health literacy rate had reached 23.15 percent in 2020, up 3.98 percentage points from the previous year, marking the highest rate of increase over the years, a Chinese health official said Tuesday.

The current health literacy rate indicates that 23 in 100 people have acquired the knowledge and skills of healthcare, Mi Feng, a spokesperson with the National Health Commission told a press conference.

