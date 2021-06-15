China offers help to IsDB members to build public health laboratories

Chen Weiqing (L), Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia and the representative of China to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and Mansur Muhtar, vice president of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB), attend a signing ceremony of an agreement in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on June 14, 2021. The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed an agreement with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) on Monday, offering assistance to the bank members to build anti-epidemic public health laboratories. (Xinhua/Wang Haizhou)

RIYADH, June 14 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs signed an agreement with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) on Monday, offering assistance to the bank members to build anti-epidemic public health laboratories.

Chen Weiqing, Chinese ambassador to Saudi Arabia and the representative of China to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and Mansur Muhtar, vice president of the IsDB, signed on behalf of both sides in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

"Unity and cooperation are the most powerful weapons to fight against the epidemic. China and the Islamic countries have helped each other in the face of the coronavirus. I believe the COVID-19 will eventually be defeated with the concerted efforts of China, the Islamic countries and the international community," Chen said.

Mansur Muhtar expressed his thanks to China for providing assistance to the least developed member countries of the IsDB in fighting against the epidemic.

"I regard this cooperation as a starting point, and wish to further strengthen exchanges and cooperation with China in various fields under the framework of South-South cooperation," Mansur Muhtar said.

