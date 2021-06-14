China's mobile game market continues to grow in May

Xinhua) 12:18, June 14, 2021

BEIJING, June 14 (Xinhua) -- China's mobile game sector maintained steady expansion in May, data from an industry report showed.

The sales revenue of China's mobile game market stood at 18.62 billion yuan (about 2.92 billion U.S. dollars) last month, up 5.28 percent year on year, according to a report released by CNG, a research agency in the sector.

The figure was up by 3.97 percent on a monthly basis, said the CNG.

Earlier data showed China's mobile game market grew rapidly last year. The sale revenue totaled 209.68 billion yuan in 2020, jumping 32.61 percent from a year earlier.

(Web editor: Guo Wenrui, Bianji)