China deny late comeback from Netherlands to win second straight match in Volleyball National League
RIMINI, Italy, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Lang Ping's Chinese team denied a late comeback of the Netherlands to claim their second victory in a row at the women's Volleyball Nations League here on Saturday.
The reigning Olympic champions wrapped up the straight-set victory of 25-12, 25-18, 33-31, thanks to a tight angle spike from star middle blocker Yuan Xinyue and an error from the opponent side in the dying seconds.
Li Yingying, who scored match high 19 points, combined with Gong Xiangyu's 17-point collection to lead the Chinese team's box score, while Nika Daaderop was the Dutch team's top scorer with 11 points.
With the victory, China temporarily moved to the eighth place from the tenth before three other matches of the same round kick off late on Saturday. Enditem
