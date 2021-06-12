Chinese police bust inter-provincial drug-trafficking case

Xinhua) 15:59, June 12, 2021

KUNMING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- Police from southwest China's Yunnan Province and the central province of Hubei jointly busted a drug-trafficking case, seizing 71.85 kg of methamphetamine and nabbing seven suspects.

Police in Lincang City of Yunnan set up a task force in March after receiving a tip-off that a gang of drug dealers was planning to traffic drugs to Hubei.

With the cooperation of Hubei police, two suspects were arrested on May 9 in a hotel in Jingzhou City, Hubei, with 71.85 kg of drugs seized on the spot. Another five suspects were nabbed on the same day in different locations in Jingzhou.

Further investigation is underway.

Yunnan is a major front in China's battle against drug crime as it borders the Golden Triangle known for its rampant drug production and trafficking.

