Video exhibits, shopping event launched to promote China's cultural, natural heritage

Xinhua) 15:55, June 12, 2021

BEIJING, June 12 (Xinhua) -- More than 4,000 publicity events featuring video exhibitions and product marketing have been launched both online and offline in China, as part of the celebrations for this year's Cultural and Natural Heritage Day, which falls on Saturday.

More than 2,000 video recordings about the inheritance of intangible cultural heritage, as well as documentaries and telecasts, are slated to be shown on eight online streaming platforms such as Bilibili and TikTok, between June 8 and 14, free of charge for viewers, according to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

An "intangible cultural heritage shopping day" event, jointly sponsored by relative authorities and online shopping platforms, will welcome over 7,000 stores to market more than 60,000 products.

Hu Heping, minister of culture and tourism, said concerted efforts have been made in the conservation and utilization of intangible cultural heritage and promoting its innovative development.

