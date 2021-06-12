China launches four satellites with Long March-2D rocket

Xinhua) 13:23, June 12, 2021

TAIYUAN, June 11 (Xinhua) -- China sent four satellites into planned orbits from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in northern Shanxi Province on Friday.

The satellites Beijing-3 (BJ-3), HISEA-2 (HS-2), Yangwang-1 (YW-1) and Tianjian (TJ) were launched by a Long March-2D rocket at 11:03 a.m. (Beijing Time).

Developed by China Spacesat Co., Ltd., the commercial remote-sensing satellite BJ-3 can provide services in the fields of resources survey, city management, environmental monitoring and disaster relief.

The HS-2 satellite will be used by Xiamen University to study the ecological environment of the near shore and shallow sea. The YW-1 satellite will be used by Shenzhen-based Origin Space Technology Co., Ltd. for asteroid resource exploration and research. The TJ satellite will be used by universities for teaching and training on in-orbit services.

This was the 373rd flight mission of the Long March rocket series, the launch center said.

