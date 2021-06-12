Int'l film festival opens in Shanghai

Xinhua

SHANGHAI, June 11 (Xinhua) -- The 24th Shanghai International Film Festival (SIFF) opened in Shanghai on Friday night.

The festival, which will run until June 20, opened amid regular epidemic prevention and control measures. More than 400 domestic and foreign films will be screened at the event, including 73 world premieres, according to the organizer.

A total of 4,443 films from 113 countries and regions applied to take part in the festival this year, with industry insiders hailing the number as an indication of the global film market's confidence in China.

Founded in 1993, the SIFF is a competitive global event driven by Shanghai's efforts to become an international cultural hub. A total of 3,693 films from 108 countries and regions registered for last year's event.

