A man hangs a bundle of red ribbons on a dragon's head, June 9, 2021. That day, around 2,000 men carried a 98.8-meter-long wooden dragon boat along a road in Shibing county, Qiandongnan Miao and Dong Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou province, to welcome the Dragon Boat Festival, which falls on June 14. The dragon boat won the Guinness World Record in 2016 as the longest wooden dragon boat in the world. (Photo/Huang Xiaohai)