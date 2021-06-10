Huawei unveils its first flagship store in Germany

June 10, 2021

A staff member displays three combined screens of Huawei at the Huawei Flagship Store Berlin in Berlin, capital of Germany, June 8, 2021. Huawei on Wednesday unveiled its first flagship store in Germany, which is also the Chinese telecom giant's fifth flagship store in Europe. (Xinhua/Shan Yuqi)

